Police mark tweet claiming to be of blast site as ‘fake’

Kolkata: The West Bengal Police has marked a video that was uploaded on Twitter claiming it to be of the Egra blast site on Thursday as fake.



Police have also informed that necessary action will be taken against those who would be found circulating the video and spreading hoaxes.

After the blast at the Khadikul village of Egra in East Midnapore, a video footage had gone viral on social media platforms where a massive cracker blast was being shown.

It is alleged some people were deliberately circulating the video footage and claiming that it was the explosion that had taken place in Egra claiming nine lives.

During the inquiry, it was found that the video was recorded somewhere in Kerala during a festival called ‘Pooram’.

In a tweet on Thursday state police appealed to people not to believe in such fake information before verifying it. Also, police requested people to refrain from circulating the fake video.

The tweet read: “This video is being circulated by some visual media channels and in social media as the blast in Khadikul, Egra. Actually, it is the visual of Pooram festival in Kerala. WBP appeals to all to refrain from circulation of fake news and warns strict action against the violators.”