Police make 1st arrest in Narendrapur murder case after over a month

Kolkata: More than a month after the murder of a youth at Narendrapur, the police late on Friday night made the first arrest in the case by apprehending one Abhijit Naskar from Kultali in South 24-Parganas.



On August 14, one Sahid Mondal (26 years) was shot dead by miscreants riding motorcycles.

The Special Operation Group (SOG) of Baruipur Police district along with Narendrapur Police Station conducted a raid based on a tip-off and arrested Abhijit from near his residence.

He was produced at Baruipur court on Saturday and was remanded to police custody for 10 days.

The police scanned the CCTV footage and found that three miscreants were present at the site. Prima facie, the incident was a fallout of business enmity but the sleuths are exploring all angles.

The victim was returning home after collecting money in connection with his business on a scooter when the incident took place. He was rushed to a private hospital where he died. In the meantime, the victim’s family members have approached the High Court seeking a CBI probe.