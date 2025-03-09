Police launch search ops in Belghoria shooting

Kolkata: Tension spread in Belghoria after a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and a youth were shot by miscreants on Saturday night

but both survived.

Sources said the INTTUC leader of Belghoria area, Bikash Singh, was the main target of the miscreants. On Saturday night, he was at a tea stall in Chowdhury Para area of Ward 29 of the Kamarhati Municipality. A married couple Santu Das and Ria Karmakar were also there at that time. Karmakar claimed that three miscreants arrived at the scene and started firing. “We were having tea when three miscreants came and started firing. My husband was shot while trying to leave the place. He was not the target. Later, I heard that someone else was also shot,” Karmakar said.

After Santu accidentally got shot, the miscreants then fired multiple rounds at Bikash. As soon as Bikash fell down, the miscreants fled. Both the injured were taken to the Kamarhati Sagar Dutta Hospital from where Santu was discharged after necessary treatment. It was found that the bullet grazed his back. Although the injured Trinamool leader reportedly alleged that he was attacked over domination of the labour union in a factory, police claimed that it was a personal matter due to which Bikash was attacked.

However, name of a youth had cropped up who is allegedly the mastermind of the shootout. Police have registered a case and a massive search operation is being conducted to nab the shooters.