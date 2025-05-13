Police launch drive to collect tenants’ info across Gangarampur subdivision

BALURGHAT: In a significant security initiative, police in South Dinajpur district have launched a comprehensive drive to collect information on tenants across the Gangarampur subdivision. Simultaneously, surveillance has been heightened in the border areas, particularly in the six out of eight blocks that share an international boundary with Bangladesh.

Despite a ceasefire along India’s western frontier, the South Dinajpur district police have intensified vigilance. A recent meeting at Banshihari police station involving local representatives from Banshihari block and Buniadpur town highlighted key issues, including the need to avoid sharing anti-national or fake content on social media. Police urged local leaders to assist in gathering detailed information about tenants in their respective areas.

At the district’s entry point in Mehendipara, Harirampur, special surveillance has been set up along the National Highway. Checkpoints have also been set up at Sannyasitola in Kushmandi to further prevent any illegal border crossings.

Gangarampur police have also conducted awareness meetings with residents of the town and surrounding blocks, focusing on the current security scenario. Efforts have been intensified to maintain close contact with residents of villages along the international border.

Authorities have begun collecting data on the occupants of houses in Gangarampur town, checking if any new tenants have arrived. Special watch is also being kept in Kushmandi block. Dipanjan Bhattacharya, the Gangarampur Sub-Divisional Police Officer, said: “We are intensifying surveillance throughout the subdivision, especially in border areas, under the directive of the district police. Coordination meetings with local representatives and border residents are ongoing. We’ve asked for detailed tenant data and night-time naka checkings have been strengthened. We’re working in coordination with the BSF and enhancing our presence in border villages.

Extra night security has been deployed at village entry points to ensure outsiders do not infiltrate and take shelter.”