Police kiosk vandalised in Sealdah

Kolkata: Just after two incidents of police being attacked in Regent Park and Sasan recently, a police kiosk was vandalised on Monday night

in Sealdah area.

According to sources, a man allegedly passed some lewd comments about a woman in a running bus in the Sealdah area. When the bus reached near the B R Singh Hospital, passengers informed a traffic cop there and subsequently the accused was detained. Meanwhile, the father of the woman allegedly got involved in an altercation with the police demanding that the man must be handed over to him. Apprehending the situation getting critical, the policeman put the accused inside the police kiosk there and locked

it from outside.

As he refused to handover the man to the woman’s father, the heated argument soon turned into vandalism. It is alleged that the woman’s father used a brickbat to break the window panes of the police kiosk to get the accused out of there. Meanwhile, a few other traffic cops arrived at the spot and detained the woman’s father. Entally Police Station was also informed. Later, a case was registered against the woman’s father for vandalising the police kiosk and he was arrested. On the other hand, a case was reportedly registered in Muchipara police station and he was also arrested.