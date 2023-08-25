Police: JU hostel boarders planting marijuana in flower pots at balcony

Kolkata: During the investigation relating to the death of the first-year student at Jadavpur University (JU), the police found that the boarders were allegedly using the balcony of the hostel for marijuana cultivation.



According to sources, while retrieving the social media chat details from the mobile phones of the accused persons, the police came across photos of marijuana sapling in flower pots at the balcony.

However, after the incident at the university, those were removed. Cops claimed several photos were deleted from the phones of the accused youths. Police, meanwhile, are checking whether any vital information was deleted from the mobile phones.

Moreover, police reportedly learnt that the deceased student was forced to stand at the window of the hostel room and hurl abuses. Local residents alleged that the hostel students often used to create chaos. On Wednesday and Thursday, several other hostel boarders were interrogated. On Thursday Governor C V Ananda Bose, who is also the Chancellor of JU, called the newly-appointed interim vice-chancellor (V-C) of the University, Buddhadeb Sau, to seek details about the situation.

During the meeting, Bose reportedly asked Sau about the installation of CCTV cameras. The Governor further advised the interim V-C to constitute a new inquiry committee if required. The Chancellor also allowed the Sau to add any members from outside of JU if he wanted to.