Police issues advisories for paying guest facilities in New Town

Kolkata: The Bidhannagar Police is identifying the paying guest accommodations in New Town as a part of security measures.



All three police stations in New Town — New Town, Eco Park and Techno City — have been asked to keep information from the local sources about the paying guest facilities and let the owners know about a few advisories that they need to be followed to avoid any

harassment in case of any untoward incidents.

In October, a NEET aspirant died after he was drugged by one of his friends whom the victim had met at a paying guest facility.

Sources informed that police have asked the owners of the paying guest facilities to keep the documents of the students with them and also submit them to the cops.

In case any unnatural activity is spotted, police must be informed immediately.