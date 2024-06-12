Police investigation to continue against Bhaskar Ghosh: HC

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the police to continue the investigation in an FIR filed against the convenor of Sangrami Joutha Mancha Bhaskar Ghosh. However, he will not be arrested without the leave of the court. The matter was heard by Justice Amrita Sinha.

The advocate representing Ghosh prayed for the setting aside of the case registered by Pandabeswar Police Station. He is apprehending police atrocity and arrest in connection with an FIR lodged on May 28.

A woman had filed the complaint against Ghosh and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) like wrongful restraint, assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, criminal intimidation and non-consensual abortion, amongst others were invoked.

It was submitted that the complaint relying on which the FIR was registered is an “absolute improbability.” Ghosh’s advocate stressed that the police is trying to implicate Ghosh in false cases so as to desist him from proceeding with the protest which he is making against the state government.

The advocate representing the state opposed the submissions and prayer made by the petitioner. It was argued that the allegations against Ghosh were of grave nature and that the police should be permitted to investigate the case. Justice Sinha directed the state to produce the case diary.

According to the submissions, Ghosh on May 16 participated in a sit-in demonstration before the Child Development Project Officer. Allegations were made that amidst the deputation, several hooligans claiming to be members of the ruling dispensation assembled and assaulted Ghosh and members of the organisation including children who were accompanied by their mothers, who had participated in the protest rally. A complaint was lodged and an FIR was registered. It was stated that a counter-complaint was filed against Ghosh and the organisation’s members. It was submitted that Ghosh had lodged the complaint at 5:35 pm on May 16 and the counter complaint was lodged at 6:25 pm on the same day.