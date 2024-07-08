Police initiates case against Amit Malviya and Mohammad Salim

Raiganj: The West Bengal Police have started a case against Amit Malivya, BJP co-observer for Bengal and Mahammad Salim, state Secretary of CPI(M), for circulating the video of the Chopra incident in which a youth and a woman were allegedly beaten up publicly. Reportedly, the woman had filed a complaint based on which the FIR was drawn up.

In her complaint the woman had stated that the video was shot without her consent or knowledge that had resulted in her defamation, humiliation and grief. She has urged the police to take action against Salim and Malviya.

Jobby Thomas, Superintendent of Police of Islampur Police District, said: “On the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim, we started a case against both Amit Malivya and Mohammad Salim. We are investigating the matter. The other persons involved in circulating the video will also be tagged in this case.”

On June 28, a youth and a woman were beaten up in public in Chopra in North Dinajpur. On June 30, the video clip of this had gone viral in social media. Police immediately initiated a suo moto case and arrested one Tajmul Islam who was seen beating the woman in the video. Later, the police also arrested three other persons, namely Amirul Islam, Tahirul Islam and Abdul Hoque in connection with this incident.

Anowarul Hoque, Secretary of North Dinajpur CPI(M) committee, said: “Police are trying to divert public attention from the incident.”

Shankar Ghosh, BJP MLA of Siliguri, said: “We will demand a CBI investigation on the Chopra incident, including the role of the police. We will move a petition in the Calcutta High Court to this effect.”