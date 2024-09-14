Police initiate departmental inquiry against ASI Anup Dutta

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has initiated a departmental inquiry against Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Anup Dutta who is posted at the Kolkata Police Welfare Board and said to be close to civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy who has been arrested in the rape and murder case of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar Hospital.



It is alleged that Dutta, violating the norms, had somehow managed to assign a police motorcycle for Sanjoy.

He used to ride that motorcycle and pretended to be a very powerful person despite being a civic volunteer. The inquiry aims to find out how Dutta managed to issue the motorcycle in Sanjoy’s name. This apart, it was also alleged that Sanjoy used to stay in the barrack of Kolkata Police 4th battalion in Salt Lake where Dutta has a designated place. Dutta was earlier grilled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) more than once in connection with the rape and murder case.