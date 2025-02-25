Police imposes speed limits on 26 roads to curb accidents

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has come up with a new set of speed restrictions in several roads across the city on Monday evening in order to prevent accidents.

On Monday evening, a notification signed by the Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma was published where it has been mentioned that to prevent any danger, obstruction or inconvenience to the public, the speed of vehicles on 26 roads, including nine roads of newly-inducted Bhangar Division, will be restricted. As per the notification, vehicles’ speed in several major roads in the city like AJC Bose Road, Ballygunge Circular Road, Harish Chatterjee Street, Judges Court Road, Kalighat Road and a few others will also be restricted.

While in most of the roads the speed limits for all vehicle classes are between 30 and 40 kilometres per hour, in some roads, the speed for the cars and bigger vehicles have been reduced. For the two-wheelers, the speed restriction on such roads remains 40 kilometre per hour. Sources informed that several fatal and non-fatal accidents that have taken place recently have become a major cause of concern for the cops, especially in Bhangar Division.

As speed restriction was not there in any of the roads of Bhangar Division other than the part of Basanti Highway under jurisdiction of KLC Police Station, this step was felt necessary by the city police.