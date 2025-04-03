Police hold intensive search in Dalancha River following ammunition recovery

Raiganj: Following the recent discovery of live ammunition in the Dalancha River at Khabargaon, North Dinajpur, police conducted an extensive search operation from 6 am to 11 am on Wednesday.

Despite thorough efforts, no additional bullets were found. Authorities have now shifted focus in investigating the origin of the previously recovered ammunition.

The incident unfolded on Monday evening when local children, after playing cricket, went to bathe in the river and stumbled upon several live bullets on the riverbed.

The following morning, villagers conducted a more extensive search, uncovering additional ammunition and promptly informing the police. Police arrived at the scene and recovered 21 bullets from the locals.

Given the village’s proximity to the India-Bangladesh border, authorities are exploring potential cross-border connections as part of their investigation. Residents remain concerned about the implications of such discoveries in their community.

Jobby Thomas, Superintendent of Police for Islampur Police District stated: “Upon receiving reports of the ammunition discovery, police immediately rushed to the spot and recovered 21 bullets from locals.

We continued search operation in river bed on Wednesday, no more ammunition was found. Now we have initiated an investigation to find the source of bullets in river bed”.