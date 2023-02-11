Police half marathon: Parts of city shut for traffic for a stipulated time today

Kolkata: On the occasion of the Kolkata Police SDSL Half Marathon, which is going to take place on Sunday, some sections of Central and South Kolkata will be closed for some time for vehicular traffic on Saturday and Sunday.



The AJC Bose road flyover, both east and west bound lanes of Maa flyover will be closed from Saturday 12 am to 8 am on Sunday. Vehicles may use Park Street or Shakespeare Sarani instead of AJC Bose flyover, Park Circus connector instead of Eastbound Maa flyover and Suhrawardy Avenue, Darga Road, No. 4 Rail Bridge or Park Circus connector instead of Westbound Maa flyover during the mentioned duration.

Traffic will be controlled on AJC Bose eastbound from 5:30 am to 8 am on Sunday if and when deemed necessary.

In that case, DL Khan road, SN Pandit street, Harish Mukherjee road or ATM road can be used.

People may use AJC Bose Ramp instead of Esplanade Ramp, St Georges Gate Road or Strand road instead of Kidderpore Road, Kiran Shankar Roy Road instead of Kingsway and Auckland Road, Cathedral Road or Jawaharlal Nehru Road instead of Queensway and Outram Road and Jawaharlal Nehru Road instead of Casuarina Avenue on Sunday from 4 am to 12 noon.

Goods vehicles will be restricted to ply along RR Avenue, AJC Bose road (east noun) from Hastings crossing upto Mullick Bazar, Kidderpore Road, Esplanade Ramp, JL Nehru Road from 4 am to 12 noon on Sunday.