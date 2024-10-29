Police grills Left leader in ‘sexual harassment’ case

Kolkata: Suspended CPI(M) leader Tanmoy Bhattacharya was interrogated by the cops of Baranagar Police Station on Monday for about three hours in connection with the sexual harassment case registered against him. He has been summoned again on Tuesday for interrogation.

On Sunday night, police issued a summon to Bhattacharya directing him to appear before the investigating officer by 1:30 pm on Monday. On Monday around 1:35 pm, Bhattacharya reached the Baranagar Police Station and faced interrogation. After almost three hours, Bhattacharya came out of the police station and held a press conference.

The CPI(M) leader, during the press conference, denied the allegations and claimed that no such incident took place on Sunday. Defending himself, Bhattacharya also said that he suspects that it was a planned propaganda against him.

“The allegation that I sat on her lap is not physically viable as I weigh about 83 kg and she is only 40 kg,” Bhattacharya said.

On Sunday afternoon, a woman journalist went live on Facebook alleging that during a morning interview, Bhattacharya sat on her lap and behaved inappropriately.

The scribe also alleged that it wasn’t the first instance of inappropriate behaviour by the senior CPI(M) leader. After the video went viral, CPI(M) leadership suspended Bhattacharya.

Later in the evening, the journalist lodged a complaint against Bhattacharya following which a case was registered against the accused CPI(M) leader on charges of assault or criminal force against woman with intent to outrage her modesty (Sec 74 BNS) and also sexual harassment.