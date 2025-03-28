Police grills Arjun Singh in Jagaddal firing

Kolkata: Tension spread in the Meghna area of Jagaddal near BJP leader and former MP, Arjun Singh’s residence after a shootout took place on Wednesday night.

It was alleged that Singh’s men had fired two rounds and one person was injured. Though the MP was summoned by the police, he did not go to the police station.

The police claimed that on Wednesday night around 10 pm, police were informed that a worker was getting assaulted inside Meghna jute mill. To save him, his acquaintances attempted to enter the mill. At that time, Singh along with his security guard and some others, allegedly rushed towards the mill wielding sticks. It is further alleged that multiple rounds of firing took place, during which Md. Saddam alias Moinuddin sustained a bullet injury to his leg and also suffered a head injury from a stick attack.It is alleged that Singh himself fired the bullets which the former MP has denied. Meanwhile, the injured youth who is reportedly a Trinamool Congress worker was rushed to the Bhatpara hospital and then referred to Kamarhati Sagar Dutta hospital. However, he was later shifted to a private hospital in Kadapara area for advanced treatment.

On Thursday morning, Singh was summoned by the police in connection with the shootout of Wednesday night but he did not meet the cops, citing that he is busy with his political work. In the afternoon the Inspector in Charge (IC) of Jagaddal Police Station reportedly went to Singh’s house and questioned him.

In a separate incident, bombs were hurled at the house of a jute mill worker in Atchala area of Jagaddal, which is about 500-metre distance from the police outpost. No one was injured in the incident.