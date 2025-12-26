Police foil kidnapping bid in Siliguri, two apprehended

Siliguri: Police from the Panitanki Outpost busted an abduction and ransom case in Siliguri within hours of the crime, rescuing the victim safely and arresting two accused.

The accused have been identified as Sudipta Mandal, a resident of Dabgram in Ward No. 23, and Mrinal Saha of Sukanta Nagar.

The case came to light after Nupur Sahani lodged a complaint alleging that her husband, Umesh Kumar Sahani, a resident of Naxalbari, had been abducted. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh for his release over a phone call. Acting promptly, the police traced the ransom call and launched a search operation. In the wee hours of Thursday, the police rescued Umesh from a vacant building near Payal Cinema Hall, Sevoke Road in Siliguri. Two suspects were arrested during the operation. Both the accused were produced before the Siliguri court and were remanded to five days of police custody.

According to police sources, Umesh runs a vehicle business in Naxalbari. One of the accused, Sudipta Mandal, allegedly befriended him by posing as a potential buyer.

The suspects later lured him to Siliguri, abducted him, and demanded ransom. Police sources said that both the accused had been involved in similar kidnapping cases earlier. Further investigation is underway to identify and nab others involved in the crime.