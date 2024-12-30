Police foil betel nut robbery, arrest one

Jalpaiguri: A daring attempt to rob a lorry loaded with betel nuts was thwarted by the police late Saturday night near the Shalbari Overbridge area on National Highway 27.

According to police sources, a pick-up van intercepted the Assam to Gujarat-bound lorry and forced it to stop. The miscreants reportedly threatened the driver with a sharp weapon and began unloading betel nut sacks by cutting through the lorry’s polythene cover.

Acting on intelligence, a team from Dhupguri Police Station arrived promptly at the scene. Sensing danger, the robbers, along with the pick-up van driver, attempted to flee.

A high-speed chase ensued, leading the miscreants to abandon the pick-up van in the Jurapani area before escaping on foot.

Following the incident, police arrested a suspect identified as Abdul Mallick, a resident of the Falakata Police Station area in Alipurduar district. Mallick was presented before the Jalpaiguri court on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Khandbahale Umesh Ganpath lauded the swift police action, stating: “One suspect has been apprehended and investigations are ongoing. Efforts are underway to locate other accomplices involved in the robbery attempt.”