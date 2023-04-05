Police find CCTV footage of car used to assassinate Raju Jha

Police have spotted the blue hatchback used in the murder of Raju Jha in CCTV footage of a toll plaza in Jharkhand on the wee hours of April 1.

Police also got hold of another footage of the same toll plaza where it was seen that the same car was returning to Bengal in the afternoon.

It was also found that the miscreants had tampered with the engine and chassis numbers. It is suspected that the shooters were picked up from Jharkhand.

According to sources, the fake number plates found inside the car were changed frequently in order to ensure that police cannot trace them. Cops suspect that the murder of Jha was planned well so that police get confused

while probing.

On Tuesday, forensic experts again examined the car and reportedly retrieved the engine number and chassis number.