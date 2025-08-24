Police files 658-page chargesheet in Kasba law college rape case

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police on Saturday filed a 658-page chargesheet in the case of the alleged gang-rape of a first-year student inside a law college in Kasba, South Kolkata.

Submitted before the Alipore Court within 58 days of the crime, the chargesheet names four accused: Monojit Mishra (31), a former student and contractual staffer of the college; current students Zaib Ahmed (19) and Pramit Mukherjee (20); and the on-duty security guard Pinaki Banerjee (55).

The four accused have been charged under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 70(1) (gang-rape), Section 127(2) (wrongful confinement), Section 140(3) (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), Section 140(4) (kidnapping or abduction in order to subject a person to grievous hurt or slavery), Section 142 (wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement a kidnapped or abducted person), Section 238 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), and Section 61(2) (criminal conspiracy).

Mishra, Ahmed and Mukherjee have also been charged under Section 77 of the BNS for voyeurism, along with related sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which deal with publishing or transmitting sexually explicit content in electronic form and violation of privacy.

In addition, Mishra has been charged under Section 118(1) of the BNS for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons and means, and Section 351(3) for criminal intimidation.

The incident, which sparked massive outrage, took place on June 25 when the survivor was allegedly confined in the guard’s room and assaulted between 7.30 pm and 10.50 pm. Forensic and DNA reports, along with statements from more than 80 witnesses, have been included in the chargesheet.