Police extend helping hand to Madhyamik examinees

Kolkata: On the first day of the Madhyamik examinations, police across the state assisted students, many of whom had forgotten their admit cards, essential for appearing in the board exams.

In Bhangore, South 24-Parganas, a student realised upon reaching Chandipur Rangsara High School that she had not picked up her admit card from school. She and her mother rushed back to retrieve it but were running late. Seeking help, they approached Bhangar Traffic Guard OC Middya Imamuddin, who promptly instructed Sergeant Nurul Islam Molla to escort the student to the exam centre on his official motorcycle. Thanks to the officers’ assistance, she arrived on time.

Kolkata Police took to social media to highlight similar incidents across the city. In a statement, they said: “Since morning, some students faced difficulties due to misplaced or forgotten admit cards. Kolkata Police officers across various stations acted swiftly, helping students retrieve their documents and ensuring they reached their exam centres on time.” Commissioner of Police (CP) for Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma and other senior officials visited several exam centres. In another instance, a student from Belgharia High School realised at his exam centre that he had forgotten his admit card. Local police helped the student retrieve his admit card from home. Similarly, in East Burdwan, Birhata Sub Traffic Guard OC Chinmoy Banerjee arranged for a student’s grandmother to fetch his admit card on a motorcycle.

Meanwhile, in the Jangalmahal region — comprising West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia and Bankura — special measures were taken to ensure students’ safety due to the frequent elephant movement in the area. The Forest department provided escorts using Airavat, a specialized vehicle equipped to either drive away or tranquilise elephants.

Earlier in the day, an elephant wandered onto the Lalgarh-Medinipur road, briefly blocking it and affecting students and commuters. The Forest department successfully guided the animal back into the forest, allowing students to proceed to their exam centres without delay.