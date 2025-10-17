Police expand cordoned-off area in Durgapur rape crime scene, intensify probe

Kolkata: Police on Thursday revisited and expanded the cordoned-off area at the Durgapur medical student rape crime scene, adding another 50 metres for a detailed probe.

Investigators took along the victim’s arrested friend, Wasif Ali, whose inconsistent statements prompted his arrest.

The statements of Ali, the five other accused, and the victim are being cross-verified as forensic teams continue collecting evidence. The second-year medical student from Odisha was allegedly gang-raped on October 10 in a forest near her private medical college in West Burdwan.

Meanwhile, Governor CV Ananda Bose has submitted a detailed report on the case to the President and Union Home Ministry.

The incident has triggered political sparring between the BJP and Trinamool Congress over women’s safety and policing.