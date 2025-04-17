Police driver dies trying to stop suspected cattle thieves

Kolkata: A driver of a police vehicle was killed and two other cops were injured after a truck hit the police van while trying to evade checking in Nandigram of East Midnapore on Wednesday night.

The deceased identified as Sahadeb Pradhan of Reyapara in Nandigram (25) was the driver of the local police outpost for several years.

According to sources, for the past few days, unknown miscreants were allegedly stealing cattle from the Reyapara area. On Wednesday night while cops from the Reyapara police outpost were patrolling in the areas. Suddenly the cops spotted a truck in front of a temple where an ox was lying. It is alleged that some miscreants were trying to steal the bull. Seeing police, the miscreants tried to escape.

To stop them, Pradhan overtook the truck and blocked its way. But the truck hit the police van and fled. The driver of the police van along with two others suffered injuries.

They were rushed to Nandigram Hospital where Pradhan was declared brought dead.

The injured cops are still undergoing treatment. Police initiated a probe.