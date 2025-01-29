Police detain 10 persons in Suri clash

Kolkata: Police have detained more than 10 persons after a clash broke out at Suri in Birbhum district on Tuesday where a policeman was also attacked when he was trying to contain the situation.

The clash broke out over a land related dispute. Anubrata Mondal, Trinamool Congress’ Birbhum district president, said: “Nobody will be spared. Police will act neutral.”

On Tuesday morning, two youths from another area had entered the Ministil village of Suri with firearms. The duo were allegedly brandishing firearms to create panic among the villagers. However, the villagers were able to catch the accused duo. They were assaulted by the villagers. When police tried to arrest the duo, the villagers allegedly surrounded the cops, demanding that the duo be handed over to them.

When police tried to guard the youths from getting assaulted, villagers started assaulting the cops. The Inspector in-charge (IC) of Suri Police Station, was dragged by his collar. Later, a large contingent of police force along with Rapid Action Force (RAF) arrived at the village and detained more than 10 persons.