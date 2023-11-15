Police destroy cannabis cultivation in Sitai, Cooch Behar

The police at the Sitai Police Station area of Cooch Behar district cut down and burned illegally cultivated cannabis during a special operation conducted on Wednesday.

Excise and land department officials participated in the operation, led by Prabin Pradhan, the Inspector-In-Charge of Sitai Police Station.

Approximately 20 bighas of cannabis cultivation were destroyed in the 537 Singimari village of Brahmattarachatra Gram Panchayat area in the Sitai block. Prabin Pradhan, the IC of Sitai Thana, stated that this operation would continue.

The police have been taking stringent action against drug peddling. They have also increased ‘naka’ checking to stop the smuggling of narcotic substances through the district from the neighbouring North East states bordering Myanmar.