Police departments provide summer kits to traffic officers amid heatwave

Kolkata: With mercury touching 41 degree Celsius in the city as well as suburbs, cops have taken on the task to distribute ORS and umbrellas amongst traffic police officers to help them protect themselves while performing their duty under scorching sun and the prevailing heat wave conditions.



In this uncomfortable weather, the regional meteorological centre in Alipore had issued guidelines advising people to stay indoors between 11 am and 4 pm.

They had also advised people to keep themselves hydrated and cover their head while stepping out.

In such conditions, traffic police officers have to stand on the road throughout the day. Working under sweltering heat is not easy, Howrah Police Commissioner Praveen Tripathi

said while distributing ORS amongst traffic police officers. Kits, including umbrellas and

cold drinks were distributed amongst the officers.

The regional meteorological centre in Alipore has issued an orange alert for the prevalence of heat wave conditions in various districts of South Bengal including Kolkata and Howrah.

The maximum temperature recorded in the city was 41 degree Celsius and minimum was 29 degree Celsius. The centre has informed that till Tuesday, there is no respite from heat.

For the past few days, temperature has gradually risen from 38 degree Celsius to 40 degree Celsius with extremely uncomfortable weather. Considering the prevailing condition, the Bidhannagar CP along with DCP Traffic and other senior officials visited various traffic points and interacted with personnel on health and safety, especially in this heat. The traffic personnel were given ORS, Glucose, water bottles, sunglasses, masks, umbrellas and hand towels amongst others.

Similar drives were seen in other areas like Krishnanagar as well. The Krishnagar Police District shared on their social media feed of camps held under Tehatta police station of distributing water to truck drivers, rickshaw pullers and labourers, amongst others. The state police also used their social media advising people to stay hydrated and safe.