Police custody till March 6 for Prasun Dey in Tangra triple murder case

Kolkata: Prasun Dey, the younger brother of the Tangra Dey family who was arrested on Monday night, was remanded to police custody till March 6 by the Sealdah court on Tuesday.

Dey was arrested following several hours of interrogation after getting released from the NRS Hospital. When produced at Sealdah court, an advocate representing Legal Aid Service informed the magistrate that Dey didn’t want to appoint any lawyer to plead for him nor sign any documents. He further added that Dey is prepared to serve the punishment meted out to him after being charge-sheeted.

Prasun was also asked by the magistrate if he refused to be represented through a lawyer to plead for his case. Dey supposedly made gestures of refusal by nodding his head.

The public prosecutor prayed for police custody claiming that further interrogation and reconstruction of the case is to be done. The magistrate asked Dey whether he was aware that police wanted him in custody and if he had anything to say. Dey again made a refusal gesture. Prasun reportedly claimed that he killed his wife Romi and Pranay’s wife Sudeshna by slitting their wrists. Autopsy revealed Prasun’s minor daughter died due to strangulation. This was corroborated by Prasun who had told the sleuths that a pillow was used to smother the minor girl. The murders of the Tangra Dey family came to light after the car in which Pranay, Prasun and Pranay’s minor son were travelling rammed into a metro pillar near the Abhishikta crossing on the Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass.