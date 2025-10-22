Police crack down on gambling during Kali Puja

Malda: With the festive season on, police raids targeting gambling and obscene shows continued. Late on Tuesday night, English Bazar Police conducted a surprise raid at Jotbasanta under the Narhatta area, following complaints of rampant gambling and vulgar performances near a local fair organised by villagers for Kali Puja.

According to police sources, a group of gamblers had set up a makeshift pandal inside a nearby mango orchard where gambling was in full swing.

The police detained several gamblers on the spot and also seized sound equipment used for the song show. Some members of the Puja Committee were also taken into custody for their alleged involvement in the illegal activities.

In another incident, on the night of October 20, Ratua Police, acting on secret information, raided Debipur Terasia under Ratua Police Station and arrested 13 persons, including Bapi Saha (29) of Debipur Swarnakarpara.

Police seized Rs 30,500 in cash and other gambling materials from their possession.Pradeep Kumar Yadav, SP Malda, said: “Special drives will continue during the festive season to curb such unlawful activities. Specific cases have been registered against the accused under relevant sections of law.”