Police crack down on crime cases in Siliguri

Siliguri: In a series of late-night operations on Monday, police teams from Pradhan Nagar and Matigara police stations of Siliguri Metropolitan Police arrested 11 individuals in connection with illegal arms possession, robbery attempts and narcotics smuggling.

The Anti-Crime Wing of Pradhan Nagar Police Station arrested Mohammad Firoz alias Raj, a resident of the 8 Mile area in Kalimpong, with a country-made pistol and one round of ammunition during a raid in Gurung Basti More. Police sources said Firoz has previous criminal records.

In another operation, Pradhan Nagar Police foiled a robbery attempt in BRI Colony, arresting four suspects—Biki Sahani, Bijoy Oraon, Ravi Sarkar, all from Siliguri, and Sourav Dorji from Alipurduar—while several others escaped. Matigara Police raided Paribahan Nagar, arresting five miscreants—Manish Tamang from Kurseong, Manmohan Barman from Shiv Mandir, Bikash Chandra Roy and Pashunath Barman from Himul Gate, Siliguri, and Biswajit Biswas from NJP—and seized used for robbery.

In a separate operation, Matigara Police’s Anti-Crime Wing arrested Pradeep Roy from Rabindra Sarani, Shiv Mandir, with 24 bottles of banned cough syrup. All the accused were produced before the Siliguri court on Tuesday. Further investigation for all the cases are going on.