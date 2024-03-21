Police constable’s death sparks controversy

Cooch Behar: The sudden death of a police constable, appointed as security guard of Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) at the CMOH’s residence in Cooch Behar, sparked controversy on Wednesday night. The deceased security guard has been identified as Shyamsunder Narjinari (42), a constable serving with the West Bengal Police and residing in Kamakhyaguri, Alipurduar district.



According to police sources, Group D employees reported hearing gunshots emanating from the ground floor of the CMOH’s Quarter near the Cooch Behar Railway Crossing around 11 pm on Wednesday. Upon investigation, they discovered Shyamsundar’s body in the restroom with his service revolver nearby. Initial assessments suggest he may have taken his own life by shooting himself in the head.

The security guard’s family demanded a full investigation into the death. On Thursday, the family members approached Cooch Behar Kotwali Police Station and said that the reported suicide of Shyam Sundar Narjinari was not true.