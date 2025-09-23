Police constable killed in a road accident in New Town

Kolkata: A tragic road accident in New Town on Sunday night claimed the life of an Eco Park police constable and left a civic volunteer injured. The incident occurred around 10:30 pm near Eco Park Gate No. 1, where Constable Jyotish Debnath, 38, and the volunteer were performing bicycle patrolling along the service road beside Biswa Bangla Sarani, heading towards Nawabpur.

According to police reports, a motorcycle struck the constable and the volunteer from behind, causing all three—the constable, the volunteer, and the motorcyclist—to fall and sustain multiple injuries. Debnath and the volunteer were rushed to a private hospital in Baguiati, where the constable was pronounced dead. The civic volunteer remains admitted, while the motorcyclist received treatment at a New Town hospital.

While police confirmed the motorcycle collision, unverified sources suggested a car may have hit the motorcycle and fled the scene.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to determine the exact sequence of events.

Deputy Commissioner of New Town Division, Bidhannagar City Police, Manav Singla, stated that the motorcycle and its rider have been identified and are under observation in the hospital. Local residents raised concerns about the stretch between Jatragachi and Akansha More, citing frequent rash driving by vehicles, including route buses, at night, and a lack of proper police surveillance, making the area increasingly dangerous.