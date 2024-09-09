Police constable job: State gives pre-recruitment training

Kolkata: The Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education department has started pre-recruitment coaching of minorities to help them crack the recruitment of constables in state as well as Kolkata Police.

The three-month training programme comprises classes of 100 hours. About 1765 candidates were selected this year on the basis of applications accepted in online mode.

The entire cost is being borne by West Bengal Minorities’ Development and Finance Corporation (WBMDFC).

“The training programme is tailormade to assist the minorities’ to crack the recruitment of constables in state as well as Kolkata Police. The training will be imparted by experts in this field,” said Shakil Ahmed, WBMDFC managing director.

To join the training, a candidate will have to be under the age of 18-30 and the minimum educational qualification should be Madhyamik or its equivalent. The minimum height for male should be 167 cm while for females it is 160 cm. There will be relaxation in height for those applicants of the Gorkha or the Garhwali community. A male applicant needs to have a minimum height of 160 cm while a female 152 cm. The candidate must be a resident of West Bengal.

Meanwhile, WBMDFC is also imparting skill training in mushroom cultivation at Murshidabad, Malda, North Dinajpur, North 24-Parganas, Birbhum and West Burdwan, in association with Department of Food Processing Industries and Horticulture with a target 1000 SHG members of each district.

The Corporation has taken up various schemes for economic welfare, scholarships, vocational training, mass awareness and career counselling for persons belonging to the notified religious minority communities for their economic upliftment.