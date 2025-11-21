Police constable found hanging in Damanpur Forest

Alipurduar: A police constable’s body was found hanging deep inside the Damanpur Forest in Alipurduar. The incident came to light on Thursday afternoon when forest workers, patrolling the Damanpur East Range of Buxa Tiger Reserve, spotted the body

suspended from a tree.

They immediately alerted the Forest department, which then informed the police.

Police later identified the deceased as Rajen Mandi (47), a constable posted at Alipurduar Police Lines. According to sources, Rajen had left the Police Lines on November 11 after taking leave, informing colleagues that he was travelling to his home in Mundamala village of Binodpur in Malda. However, he never arrived, prompting his family to file a missing complaint.

The body was recovered and sent to Alipurduar District Hospital for post-mortem examination. The news has left the police force in mourning, with colleagues expressing deep sorrow at the tragic development. Speaking on the incident, District Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvamshi said: “Initial investigation suggests that the constable may have died by suicide.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and once the report arrives, the exact cause of death will be clear.”