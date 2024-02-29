Police conducts raids in Cooch Behar

A special police operation was conducted simultaneously in three locations within Cooch Behar town. However, the police have preferred to remain tight-lipped regarding the operation.

Dyutiman Bhattacharya, Cooch Behar District Superintendent of Police, stated: “An operation is underway. Based on specific information, a search warrant is being executed against an individual. There may be illegal materials involved. However, any findings will be disclosed upon the completion of the operation.”

Around noon on Thursday, the police were observed conducting raids in the areas of Rupnarayan Road, Ghoshpara and Hazrapara in Cooch Behar town. Chandan Das, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Cooch Behar District Police Headquarters, along with other police officers, were seen participating in the operation.

According to sources, all the properties that were being raided are owned by businessman Sarnendu Ghosh. The Cooch Behar District Police conducted raids at three different locations, including his house and flat.

At around 8 pm on Thursday, the businessman Sarnendu Ghosh was arrested and brought to the police station. Sources stated he was arrested from Dhupguri.