Police conducts raids in connection with child trafficking racket

The police on Wednesday conducted a raid at a few places in connection with the child trafficking racket that was busted on Tuesday. According to sources, the police on Wednesday took two accused women who were arrested on Tuesday to some places for investigation. Police are almost sure that a few IVF centres are connected with the child trafficking as one of the accused is a staff of such a centre. After interrogating the arrested women, cops have come to know that the members of such rackets target the patients who come to the IVF centres for test tube babies.