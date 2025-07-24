Police conducts gait pattern analysis in Kasba law college ‘rape’ case

Kolkata: To strengthen the investigation into the alleged rape of a student at a law college in Kolkata’s Kasba area, police are conducting a gait pattern analysis to corroborate the movements of the accused with CCTV footage.

According to sources, CCTV footage from the college shows the victim being dragged towards the security guard’s room.

Police have also identified one of the accused visiting a local medicine shop to buy an inhaler for the woman, who had reportedly fallen ill following the sexual assault. To match these movements with the suspects, investigators are using gait analysis techniques.

As part of the process, the accused will be asked to walk at varying speeds so their movement patterns can be compared with those captured in the footage. Gait pattern analysis is the scientific study of a person’s manner of walking or running.

It involves observation and measurement of spatial and temporal parameters, joint angles and muscle activity to detect deviations from typical locomotion. The prime accused, Monojit Mishra—a former student of the college—and his associates were produced at the Alipore court on Tuesday. Before the hearing began, police sought ‘shown arrest’ of Mishra in connection with two older cases registered in 2023 and 2024.

The magistrate allowed the shown arrest but granted him bail in both earlier cases. However, in the present case involving the law college incident, Mishra and the other accused were remanded to judicial custody.