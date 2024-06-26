Police clear encroachments in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: Following the Chief Minister’s instructions, the police took to the streets to clear the sidewalks in Cooch Behar. On Tuesday, police raided shops encroaching on footpaths in various areas of the town and demolished them. The operation was led by Krishna Gopal Meena, Additional District Superintendent of Police, in the presence of officers from Kotwali Police Station, Cooch Behar.



Using JCBs, the police removed shops occupying footpaths near Jenkins School and Rasmela Ground in Cooch Behar town. According to the police, this operation will continue in all encroached areas. Krishna Gopal Meena stated: “Following the Chief Minister’s instructions, the operation against encroachments is underway. These encroachments will be removed from all areas in Cooch Behar. Similar actions will be taken everywhere as per the law.” Additionally, in Bhabaniganj Bazar, where permanent shopkeepers have occupied all footpaths, the police are planning an operation following discussions with the traders’ association.

Simultaneously, the cops from Pundibari Police Station conducted an operation against illegal shops built on the drain in front of the district transport building in the Mahishbathan area. These shops were demolished in the presence of the Sadar Sub-Divisional Officer. Moreover, Dinhata Municipal Corporation began cleaning the accumulated garbage at the Dinhata Sub-Division Hospital on Tuesday. Municipal cleaning workers used JCBs to clear the waste that had been piling up for two months. Ranjit Mondal, Superintendent of Dinhata Sub-Division Hospital, said: “Garbage had been accumulating for several months. The municipality was notified and on Tuesday the area was cleared.”