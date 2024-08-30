Police clarifies only ‘necessary’ persons present at crime spot

Kolkata: Following the broadcast of a video footage by a news channel, Kolkata Police on Friday clarified the presence of several people inside the cordoned off crime spot inside the RG Kar Hospital seminar hall.



On Friday, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Central, Indira Mukherjee showed two pictures and said that the persons seen present inside or close to the cordoned off area are those who were required to be present

for investigation.

“We have seen that there is one particular news channel which has shown a video and some pictures of the seminar hall which is the place of occurrence of this case. There it has been seen that inside the cordoned-off area, many people are standing and talking and it is not clear who these people are,” Mukherjee said at a

press briefing.

According to Mukherjee, the video broadcasted was recorded after the inquest as a doctor who was the witness during the process was seen coming out from the seminar room. Also, in two pictures that were shown during the press conference, Mukherjee pointed out that the individuals present in the cordoned off area included a videographer from the detective department, Commissioner of Police, Additional CP-1, Lady Police, forensic officials and other identified personnel such as a witness doctor, fingerprint expert and the ACP of the detective department. “It is alleged that some people who were not supposed to be there were present and evidence was tampered. We have taken some still from the video and identified the people. All are known to us and identified. At no point in time could anybody enter in this particular area who is not authorised or nobody entered who was not associated with the investigation process,” said

DC, Central.

She also again claimed that no evidence was tampered with and no outsiders entered the cordoned off place which was done by 10:30 am on the day of the incident. She also clarified that Tala police station received the information

around 10:10 am.