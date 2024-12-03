Police, civic volunteer assaulted while trying to save elderly man from son’s beatings

Kolkata: A civic volunteer and another policeman were assaulted on Sunday while they were trying to rescue an elderly man from getting assaulted by his son.

Police have arrested the accused and initiated necessary action as per the provisions in the law.

Sources said, on Sunday morning, a resident of Brahmapur area in Bansdroni called the Kolkata Police control room by dialing 100 and informed them that a man was beating up his father.

Immediately, Bansdroni Police Station was informed. After a while, a policeman and a civic volunteer from Bansdroni PS along with an ambulance reached the spot.

It is alleged that when the police intervened, the accused identified as Rudra Bhattacharya attacked the cops. The policeman trying to stop the accused also got assaulted. The ambulance was vandalised.

When the civic volunteer tried to stop Bhattacharya, he was also assaulted.

The policeman had to escape the spot to save himself. After a while, more police personnel were sent to the spot.

Later, Bhattacharya was arrested and his father was rescued. The elderly man was rushed to M R Bangur Hospital where he was admitted. A case was registered against Bhattacharya for assaulting government employees, obstructing government employees from discharging their duties and other allegations.

Local people reportedly said that the elderly man was getting assaulted by his son over a property dispute.