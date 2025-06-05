Police chase ends in arrest of Assam crime suspects in Malda

Malda: In what seemed straight out of a Bollywood blockbuster, Malda District Police gave chase and arrested two men wanted in multiple criminal cases in Assam. The incident occurred late Tuesday night near the 18 Mile Toll Plaza in the Baishnabnagar area.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Dharmeswar Roy and Anjan Kalita, both residents of Kamrup Rural district in Assam. According to police sources, Dharmeswar Roy is accused in nearly 17 criminal cases in Assam. The two were produced in Malda District Court on Wednesday, with police seeking custody for further interrogation. Speaking on the incident, Malda Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar Yadav said “Based on a tip-off, we had set up a naka checkpoint. During routine checking near the toll plaza, one vehicle suddenly reversed and tried to escape by breaking through the side barriers.” He added: “Our team immediately gave chase. One of the vehicle’s tyres got damaged, forcing the suspects to abandon the car and flee into a nearby mango orchard. We managed to arrest two of them from the orchard. We believe one more suspect was in the vehicle and efforts are on to trace him.” The police continue their investigation and search operations.

