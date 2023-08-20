Police change grilling strategy as arrested men ‘not cooperating’

Kolkata: The police have lodged 12 people, held for their “involvement” in the alleged ragging of a first-year student of Jadavpur University (JU) leading to his death, at different police stations as they are not cooperating with the investigation, a senior officer said on Sunday. Police have so far arrested 13 people in this connection.



Meanwhile, the former student arrested on Saturday night was remanded to police custody till August 24.

The accused, Joydip Ghosh, had allegedly locked the main gate to prevent cops from entering the hostel. It is the first arrest made in the case lodged for ‘obstructing police’. Sources informed that, several other youths were involved in this incident and are under the police radar.

Earlier, 12 youths, including six former students and six present students of JU, were held for alleged involvement in the death case. Sourabh Chowdhury, the first to be nabbed by cops, had called a general meeting on August 9 night. Sourabh and a few former students planned to confuse police by giving the same statement if questioned. After the arrests, cops found they were ‘categorically uttering the same words’.