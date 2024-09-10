Police camps to be set up in all govt hosps of South Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: The district administration of South Dinajpur has announced important measures to ensure security by setting up police camps in every Government hospital across the district.



While several hospitals already have police camps, many rural hospitals in block areas remain without such security. Now, police camps will be established in those rural hospitals as well.

The initiative will also see enhanced security measures at Balurghat District Hospital and Gangarampur Sub-Divisional Hospital.

Balurghat District Hospital, which includes a super-specialty wing, currently has a police camp in front of its old building but lacks one in the newly constructed ten-storied building. An application for a police camp in that area has already been submitted. District Superintendent of Police, Chinmay Mittal confirmed the move, stating: “Every block and district-level hospital already has police presence. However, more police security will be added. We are also focusing on improving CCTV coverage and lighting systems in these hospitals.”

South Dinajpur has two major hospitals, one in Balurghat and the other in Gangarampur. In addition, each of the district’s eight blocks has either a village or block-level hospital. Currently, police camps are operational at Balurghat and Gangarampur hospitals, along with two rural hospitals. The urgency to increase security was heightened after incidents of misconduct and threats toward nurses surfaced in rural hospitals, particularly in Tapan.

The revelation left healthcare workers feeling vulnerable, leading both the police and health departments to prioritize safety. Police camps will soon be established in Kumarganj, Tapan, Rashidpur, and Khaspur hospitals, with civic volunteers primarily deployed.

Balurghat District Hospital Superintendent Krishnendu Bikas Bagh echoed similar sentiments, emphasising the need for police presence in the super-specialty wing. “If a police camp is set up, everyone will benefit,” he said.

Chief Health Officer of Health (CMOH) Sudip Das also confirmed that discussions with the police administration have taken place and police camps will be set up in the remaining hospitals.

“This will improve security for health workers, doctors, and patients alike,” Das added.