Police camp to come up near India-B’desh border

Raiganj: North Dinajpur district administration has earmarked land at Bottola More near Indo–Bangladesh border under Hemtabad Police Station, North Dinajpur where a new police camp will come up.



Moklesha Khatun, Zilla Parishad member of Chainagar laid the foundation stone of this police camp on Thursday.

“Hemtabad Police Station is situated around 20 km away from Chainagar. The locals had a long-standing demand of a police camp in the locality which is very close to the Indo-Bangladesh border. We have selected a plot at Bottola where this police camp will be set up soon” stated Khatun.

Dilwar Hossain, a resident of Chainagar said: “Before the police arrive from Hematabad, criminals escape. A police camp here will be a major benefit for the residents.”

Avijit Dutta, IC Hemtabad police station said: “The setting up of a police camp will start soon with fund assistance from the Zilla Parishad. This will help secure the border villages including Chainagar, Bishnupur, Baharile, Rosanpur, Nouda will be tightened.”