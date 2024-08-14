Police camp set up at Dinhata Hospital post RG Kar incident

Cooch Behar: Following the RG Kar Hospital incident, a police camp was set up at Dinhata Subdivision Hospital. The camp was inaugurated by Dinhata’s Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Dhiman Mitra in the presence of hospital doctors. Four civic volunteers and three police personnel will be stationed at the camp to oversee security, addressing a long-standing demand from local residents who have expressed their gratitude.



Concurrently, doctors have gone on strike, demanding justice for the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital. Except for essential services, all departments, including the OPD, remain closed, causing significant inconvenience to patients.

At Cooch Behar MJN Medical College and Hospital, the OPD opened on time at 9 am, attracting many patients. However, due to the strike, several departments, including Eye, ENT and Obstetrics, were without doctors, forcing patients to leave untreated. Alima Khatoon, a patient from Pundibari who sought treatment for an eye condition, expressed her frustration: “I arrived at the hospital at 9 am, but after waiting for the doctor until 1 pm, I had no choice but to return home without treatment. This has caused a lot of inconvenience.”