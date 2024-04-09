Police camp attacked, 3 arrested

Kolkata: A police camp in Sandeshkhali was attacked late on Monday night by a group of miscreants.



A constable who was sleeping suffered critical injuries during the sudden attack. Police have reportedly arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in the attack.

According to sources, a police camp was set up at cyclone centre at Sitalia in Sandeshkhali and three policemen were deployed there on Monday night.

Sometime after midnight, a group of miscreants attacked the police camp and started assaulting one of the constables identified as Sandip Saha. When two other constables tried to resist, they were beaten up as well. Saha suffered critical injuries in the attack.

After cops at Sandeshkhali Police Station were informed, Saha was rescued and rushed to a local hospital from where he was shifted to a city-based hospital where he was admitted.

Meanwhile, police came to know that a few days ago, Saha got involved in an altercation with a few local people over putting up political banners and placards on government properties. It is suspected that Saha was attacked over the same issue.

The arrested trio is being interrogated to find out the motive behind the attack.