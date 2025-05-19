Police call incident ‘accidental death’

Kolkata: The man whose partially burnt body was found in Bagbazar area on Saturday morning, was found to have died after accidentally falling from the under construction building.

The identity of the deceased has reportedly been established as Sukanta Mukherjee who lives in the vicinity. Cops confirmed that there was nobody present at the spot other than the unknown deceased. Police have come to a conclusion that the person was igniting a biri when accidentally his apparels caught fire. While trying to avoid getting burnt, the man might have not noticed the edge of the floor and fell from a certain height. On Saturday, around 9:15 am, cops of Shyampukur Police Station received information about a partially burnt body found in Nibedita Lane area of Bagbazar.

Police reached the spot and saw that the person was lying dead on his chest with burn injuries.

Police said the man appeared to be in his 50s but his identity remained unknown. During the probe, police found some biri butts at the spot. Meanwhile, the autopsy surgeon opined that the cause of death was fall from height. Also, it was ascertained that the apparels were burnt before the body.