Police bust cyber fraud racket in Dinhata, 2 held

Cooch Behar: Late on Thursday night, the Dinhata police station uncovered a cyber fraud racket that had been operating an unauthorised call in a house in Dariya village in Dinhata. Rajesh Roy (23 years) and Sujan Mandal (24 years) were arrested in connection with this.



Police recovered five laptops and several SIM cards from their possession. The duo were presented in Cooch Behar court on Friday, They were remanded to police custody for five days.

According to police sources, the suspects had converted a residence in Dariya village into a call centre. They were creating YouTube videos to deceive people into believing they could earn money, subsequently extorting funds from them. The scam’s network extended across various states in India. Following a complaint police launched an investigation, leading to the raid and arrests on Thursday night. District Superintendent of Police Dyutiman Bhattacharya stated: “The suspects had expanded their fraudulent activities to other states, deceiving individuals and extorting money.

They have been engaged in these crimes for the past three months. Two people have been arrested. An investigation is on to locate others involved in the scam.”