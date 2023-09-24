Police bust cyber crime racket in North Dinajpur

Raiganj: Police arrested three persons, including a juvenile from areas under Chopra Police Station of North Dinajpur for alleged cyber crime.



The accused reportedly scammed money from bank accounts using the Aadhar-enabled payment system. Many electronic gadgets, including biometric scanners, PCs, laptops, hard disk drives, printers, fax machines and pen drives were confiscated from them. They were produced at the court on Sunday and remanded to police custody for investigation. Police feel that they are part of an interstate cyber crime racket.

The arrested include Mujjafar Alam (18 years), Sahiful Alam (20 years) of Narayanpur Village, Chopra along with a juvenile from Chopra.

The Additional Superintendent of Police of Islampur Police District Kartik Chandra Mandal said: “On the basis of source information, we along with the police of cyber crime police station of Islampur raided a house at Narayanpur and recovered many electronic gadgets. Three persons were arrested. Prima facie they were involved in fraudulently draining money out from others bank accounts using the fingerprint scanners.”

After interrogation, police got lead of another house at Chutiakhor in Chopra where a raid was conducted on Saturday and police recovered more electronic devices, including three laptops, 8 pen drives, a photocopy machine and printers. The house was empty.

“We have launched a hunt for the fugitives. We feel they have a link with an inter-state bank account fraud group,” added Mandal.