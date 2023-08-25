Police bust 3 fake call centres in six days

Kolkata: The Detective department of Kolkata Police has busted three illegal call centres in Muchipara, Girish Park and Golf Green areas in the past six days.

The police have arrested a total of 50 persons, including nine women, from these illegal call centres that were operating to dupe citizens of India, USA and Australia on the pretext of installing mobile phone towers, selling health insurances and providing technical support.

According to police, cops conducted a raid on August 18 at a building located on B B Ganguly street where a fake call centre was being operated and people were being duped on the pretext of getting telephone towers installed at the residential place. For the purpose, the accused offered a one-time payment of Rs 12 lakh and a monthly rent of Rs 12,000. Later, the fraudsters induced them to pay money on various pretexts like processing charges, government tax, etc. During the raid, police arrested seven persons, including three women, and seized several mobile phones and six cordless phones.

This apart, a few days after the raid in Muchipara, cops conducted another raid at a fake call centre in Girish Park area. It was found that the fraudsters were duping the citizens of the USA on the pretext of selling health insurance policies. The third call centre busted in Golf Green area was running to dupe Australian citizens on the pretext of providing technical support to protect from cyber attackers.