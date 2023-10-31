Police & BSF recover arms in 2 separate incidents

Malda: The Border Security Force (BSF) managed to prevent arms smuggling to Bangladesh in Malda district. One country-made pistol along with 4 rounds of ammunition was seized by the BSF. The incident occurred in the Peasbari Border Outpost area.



On Monday night at around 11:30 pm, acting on a tip off, the BSF laid an ambush in the general area of Peasbari under the English Bazar Police Station. They noticed suspicious movement of some persons advancing towards the border fence. On challenging them, the alleged smugglers fled away under the cover of darkness and difficult terrain.

The ambush party searched the area thoroughly and recovered one country-made improvised firearm and 4 rounds of live ammunition. The seized items have been handed over to the police for legal action.

In a separate incident, in course of a preventive raid on Monday at Jadupur Hatkhola village under the Kaliachak Police Station, the police apprehended one Tafijuddin Shaikh (28) of Kashimnagar village in Jadupur Gram Panchayat.

During the search, the police recovered one improvised pipe gun and 2 rounds of 0.303 mm ammunition from his possession. A specific case has been registered against the accused.