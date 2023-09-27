Police breakdown van driver dies after truck runs over him

Kolkata: A police breakdown van driver of Bidhannagar City Police was killed in a road accident on Jessore Road in the Gouripur area on Monday night.



According to sources, the deceased identified as Ashok Singh used to drive the breakdown van which was reportedly dedicated to the Airport traffic guard.

Around 9:30 pm on Monday, Singh was crossing Jessore Road at the Gouripur traffic post where the amber signal was being maintained. While crossing the road, a truck reportedly ran over him and fled. Singh was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared dead.

It is alleged that Singh used to consume liquor throughout the day. It is also alleged that he used to drive the breakdown van in an intoxicated condition.

Singh was drunk while he was crossing the road. Controversy cropped up about why the other senior officers of the traffic guard were not aware of his habits when local people were claiming that he used to drive the breakdown van in an inebriated state. Police, however, failed to trace the offending truck till Tuesday night.